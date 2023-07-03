Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 385,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 160,483 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,893. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $49.82.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

