Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Sells $30,187.90 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 2,377 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $30,187.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,255 shares in the company, valued at $612,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

CDMO opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after buying an additional 1,965,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 683,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 618,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 396,417 shares during the last quarter.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

