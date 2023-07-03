Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Sells $30,187.90 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 2,377 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $30,187.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,255 shares in the company, valued at $612,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Avid Bioservices Price Performance
CDMO opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.77.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
