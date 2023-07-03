Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.93) to GBX 535 ($6.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.12) to GBX 545 ($6.93) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.94) to GBX 532 ($6.76) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Aviva Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Aviva has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

