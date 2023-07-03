Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $763.46 million and $51.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $6.41 or 0.00020514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,173,159 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,173,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.25387634 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $44,923,455.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

