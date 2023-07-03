Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Down 2.5%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $190.20 and last traded at $190.20. Approximately 55,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 964,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 4,675 shares worth $920,785. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,252,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,617,000 after acquiring an additional 104,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

