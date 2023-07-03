Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of AX stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Axos Financial by 362.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Axos Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

