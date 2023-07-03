Badger DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.25 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $44.25 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00007224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,675,313 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.