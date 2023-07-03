Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,200 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $21,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,641,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after buying an additional 271,288 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIB shares. Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Bancolombia Stock Up 0.1 %

CIB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

