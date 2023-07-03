Bank of America Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PNW. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,834,000 after acquiring an additional 171,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

