Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.29.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,024,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,973,000 after purchasing an additional 225,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,656,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

