Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 117.3% in June

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,047,700 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the May 31st total of 1,863,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,492.3 days.
Bankinter Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $7.33.
About Bankinter
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.