Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 117.3% in June

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,047,700 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the May 31st total of 1,863,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,492.3 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Get Bankinter alerts:

About Bankinter

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.