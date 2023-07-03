Barclays Cuts JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JDSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 0.7 %

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.00.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

