Barclays Cuts Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,250 ($41.32) to GBX 2,250 ($28.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,745 ($34.90).

LON:KWS traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,790 ($22.76). 722,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,216. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,123.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,542.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,509.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,729 ($21.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,056 ($38.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Jon Hauck sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($28.35), for a total value of £31,130.80 ($39,581.44). In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 1,396 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($28.35), for a total value of £31,130.80 ($39,581.44). Also, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($27.12) per share, for a total transaction of £21,330 ($27,120.15). Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,812 shares of company stock worth $7,379,640. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

