Barclays Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 70

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,485,370. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

