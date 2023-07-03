Barclays Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 70

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,485,370. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
