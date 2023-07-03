Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Barings Participation Investors Price Performance

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock remained flat at $12.91 on Monday. 22,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,792. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

