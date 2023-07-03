Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock remained flat at $12.91 on Monday. 22,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,792. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
