Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

(Free Report)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.