Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $276.34 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $276.34 million and $6.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,956.04 or 0.06282550 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00031828 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,694,457 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,094,457 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

