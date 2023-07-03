Berenberg Bank Lowers Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Price Target to GBX 105

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.34) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Petrofac Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

