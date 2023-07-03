Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Down 38.3% in June

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 88,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Better Therapeutics

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 303,030 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Better Therapeutics news, insider Frank Karbe acquired 242,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,787.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 292,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,787.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 303,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,484.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,284.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 546,054 shares of company stock worth $447,794. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of BTTX stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

