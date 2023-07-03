Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 383,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIO stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $377.56. The stock had a trading volume of 114,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,706. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

