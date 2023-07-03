Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Down to $21.95

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $21.42. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 46,103 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMEA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $745.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of -1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750. 26.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,078,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

