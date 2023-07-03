BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Guggenheim

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BTAI opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.09. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,651 over the last three months. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.