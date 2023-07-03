Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $15.68 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $31,256.67 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $606.98 billion and $15.68 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.12 or 0.00908814 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00153072 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018822 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,419,243 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.