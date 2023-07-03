BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $459.03 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008829 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002476 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002762 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002715 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
