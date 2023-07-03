BitTorrent-New Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $460.80 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002106 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002642 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New's total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New's official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New's official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

