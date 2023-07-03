BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 71.4% in June

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $71,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 164,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

