Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 comprises about 4.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 7.51% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWM. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,050.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TWM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.85. 355,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.