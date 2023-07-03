Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWMFree Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 comprises about 4.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 7.51% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWM. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,050.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TWM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.85. 355,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.