Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after acquiring an additional 405,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.46. 393,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

