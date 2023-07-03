Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.10. 95,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.