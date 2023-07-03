Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,952. The firm has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

