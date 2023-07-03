Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

