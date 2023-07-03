Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,542 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 318,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 70,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BLW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.97. 15,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,347. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

