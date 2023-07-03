BlueArk Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $276,493.53 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,161.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.55 or 0.00909927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00154301 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00031847 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

