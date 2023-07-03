Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Short Interest Update

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 285,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BVH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.81. 16,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,315. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $610.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.82 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Articles

