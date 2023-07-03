Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.