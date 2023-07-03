Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$242.64.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:BYD opened at C$252.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$240.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$222.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$134.01 and a 1 year high of C$254.76.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.11. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$919.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.8767692 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

