Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.32. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $73.39.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brink’s by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

