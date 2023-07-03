Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
NYSE BMY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 888,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
