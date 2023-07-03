British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,400 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 1,005,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.7 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $33.27. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

