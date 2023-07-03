British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,400 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 1,005,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.7 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $33.27. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
