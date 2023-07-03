Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,235,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $865.52. The company had a trading volume of 455,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $741.98 and its 200-day moving average is $649.27. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

