Brokerages Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) PT at $76.50

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

OTGLY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0368 per share. This is a positive change from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

