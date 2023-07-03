Brokerages Set DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT at $18.57

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

DZSI stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. DZS had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.68 million. Equities analysts expect that DZS will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DZS by 551.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DZS by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DZS by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DZS by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DZS by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

