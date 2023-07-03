Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.0 days.
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
CADLF remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
