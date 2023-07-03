Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.0 days.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

CADLF remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Monday. Cadeler A/S has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, operations, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.