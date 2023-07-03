CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 969,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 662,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,197,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 299,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 941,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 308,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.06. 147,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CalAmp

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.