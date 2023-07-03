Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CFWFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading

