Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$28.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.95.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE OR opened at C$20.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$24.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$59.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6308426 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total value of C$108,794.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.