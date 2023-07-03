Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cansortium stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,084. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

