Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
Shares of Cansortium stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,084. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Cansortium Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cansortium
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.