Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stake Boosted by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Cantaloupe comprises about 0.7% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cantaloupe worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.08 million, a PE ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 1.82. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

