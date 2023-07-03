Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.0 %

CAH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.59. 1,029,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,605. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.04. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

