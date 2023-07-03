Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.97.

Shares of CCL opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

